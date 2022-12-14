2
Ignatius Osei-Fosu reveals why he is leaving Dreams FC

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has confirmed his decision to part ways with Ghana Premier League club, Dreams FC.

Ignatius Osei-Fosu joined Dreams FC in the middle of the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League after being fired from Medeama SC for non-performance, but he was able to save them from relegation.

However, after less than a year as a Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, who was in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to do technical attachment with the Black Stars technical team, will be vacating his post before the league resumes.

“I’m leaving Dreams FC due to inconsistency because I left the team for the World Cup, and I will be going to Europe in January to learn more about coaching, so I will not be consistent for the club.

“We both agreed on it and decided that Zito continue his good job with the club as he was doing when he took over during the World Cup campaign,” he told Kickoffghana.com.

Abdul Karim Zito is expected to take over from Ignatius Osei-Fosu as the head coach of Dreams FC.

