Ignatius Osei Fosu steers King Faisal to FA Cup final after win over Nsoatreman

King Faisal manager, Ignatius Osie Fosu, had led the Insha Allah lads to the domestic league cup final after two months of assuming the role.

King Faisal set up a date with Dreams in the final of the FA Cup as they beat Nsoatreman 3-2 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, May 14, 2023.



Faisal fell behind to a Nsoatreman spot kick expertly taken by Samuel Ofori in the 9th minute.



Baba Yahaya restored parity by scoring for Faisal in the 35th minute. Frimpong Boateng's half-volley found the back of the net to put Faisal in the lead in the 44th minute.

After recess, Kwame Nana Junior levelled for Nsoatreman on 55 minutes but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's lead in the 64th minute.



The Insha Allah Boys held on to earn a hard-fought victory and a spot in the final of the competition to slug it out with Dreams FC for the coveted trophy.