Ignisious Gaisah eyes Ghana return

After turning his back on the country, former Ghanaian athlete Ignisious Gaisah is now ready to serve in an administrative capacity.

The retired long jumper swapped Ghana for Netherland in 2013, citing lack of recognition and administrative mishaps as the reasons for his decision.



But in an interview with TV3, Gaisah expressed his readiness to help nurture and grow athletes in the country.



Gaisah who recently graduated from the Johan Cruyff University has made available his experience and expertise to any sporting discipline that will need his service.



“Without education, no matter how experienced you are in your field of sport, you cannot achieve much but, if you add that education to it, you’ll be able to go further”.

“So, for the past three years, I’ve been able to do a lot of courses in computer, marketing, and recently, I graduated from the Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam with a Sports Management [degree]”, Gaisah added.



“If you ask me if I’m coming to take a position or a specific position in Ghana athletics, I wouldn’t say only in athletics side. My doors are open for all the sporting disciplines in Ghana because if they see my professional service will be needed and they call me, why not? I will come over and help develop sports in Ghana.”



