Ignore the critics and focus on your game – Charles Taylor to Fabio Gama

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Former Asante Kotoko star Charles Taylor has urged Brazilian midfielder to shut his ears to the criticisms that will be made against him.

According to Taylor, a key factor that will determine how Fabio’s Kotoko career unfolds is how the Brazilian will deal with the criticism that will come from the fans and the media.



He observed that the midfielder has started his career well and will need to toughen up mentally and physically to deal with the pressure that comes with playing for Asante Kotoko.



“I will advice Gama to focus on his football. He should continue to do his best and I believe he will come good with time. He should be focused and not pay attention to the critics”, he told Pure FM.



Charles Taylor also criticized Ghanaian football fans for not respecting foreign nationals who opt to join Ghanaian clubs.

He lamented that the Ghanaian clubs are unable to attract foreign nationals because of the criticisms they face.



“We always try to underestimate foreign nationals who come here to play. We criticize them that if they were good, they wouldn’t have joined Ghanaian clubs. It is a reason our clubs can’t buy players from other nationals. Clubs outside sign our players but when Hearts or Kotoko sign a player from abroad we criticize the club and the player. Our mentality is not good”, he said.



Gama has played five games so far for Kotoko but it is his last three games that have earned him plaudits from the Kotoko fans.



Though he has just an assist to show, his overall performance has been praised by coach Johnson Smith who has appealed to Ghanaian referees to protect him from reckless tackles.