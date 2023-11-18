Important win against Madagascar is massive for Ghana – Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton has described the victory over Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a very important one.

The Black Stars tactician has been under a lot of pressure in the last few weeks.



Before the game between Ghana and Madagascar reports alleged that the football association in the country plans to sack him.



In the midst of the pressure, Coach Chris Hughton guided Ghana to beat Madagascar 1-0 today after a very nervy game that was decided in the final minute.

Speaking after the game, Chris Hughton said the win in the first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is massive.



“The importance of the win is massive. We would have loved to have done it more comfortably in the first half but that’s football,” Chris Hughton said.



Having described the second-half performance against Madagascar as an excellent one, Coach Chris Hughton is hoping that the Black Stars will build on it going into the second game against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21.