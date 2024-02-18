In-demand midfielder Michael Baidoo pens Elfsborg contract extension

Michael Baidoo

Swedish top-flight side Elfsborg have announced a contract extension for in-form Michael Baidoo with the new deal running through the 2027 season.

The 24-year-old has had an explosive two seasons for the Yellow and Blacks since arriving in January 2022 from Norwegian Sandnes Ulf.



Baidoo, a midfielder, has raked up 14 goals, and 9 assists in 54 competitive matches.



''It's a very good feeling. I've been here two years now and it feels great to sign an extension,'' Baidoo told the club’s website.

''It has been a fantastic journey so far. I have developed a lot both as a player and as a person during these two years and I am happy to be here. I always try to listen to the coaches and take the advice given. My goal is to develop every day and constantly get better.''



Baidoo has been in Europe since 2017 when he left Vision FC for Danish side Midtjylland.



Elfsborg coach Jimmy Thelin said: ''Michael has taken big steps in his development since he joined us and he has been important for us in several positions in the midfield. The big part is about how he has grown as a leader, gives energy to teammates, and takes responsibility on the field.''