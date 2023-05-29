In-form Abednego Tetteh 'practically' rules out a return to Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Gold Stars forward, Abednego Tetteh carried by his teammates

Bibiani Gold Stars forward, Abednego Tetteh has revealed that a transfer back to his former club Accra Hearts of Oak is extremely unlikely.

Tetteh, without highlighting the details, said he went through a challenging time at the Rainbow Club that nearly forced him into retirement.



“I nearly quit football due to what I went through during my time with Accra Hearts of Oak,” the former Al-Hilal Omdurman striker told Original FM.



“It will be very difficult for me to return to Accra Hearts of Oak,” he added.



Abednego Tetteh joined Hearts of Oak in January 2020, signing a three-year deal after his spell in Sudan.

Although he won MTN FA Cup and the GPL title in his first six months, he played a very minimal role as he was constantly overlooked.



After just five appearances, he terminated his contract at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



He joined King Faisal before moving to Bibiani Gold Stars in January 2023. He now leads the top scorer's chart with 16 goals with two games left to end the season.



EE/KPE