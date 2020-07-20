Sports News

'In-form' Gilbert Koomson scores again to salvage point for SK Brann against IK Start

Gilbert Koomson

Red hot Ghana winger Gilbert Koomson scored his fifth goal of the season as SK Brann settled for a 1-1 draw against Isaac Twum's IK Start.

The winger headed in an equalizer four minutes before half time to grab a point for the home side, who had gone down to an own goal from Ali Ahmada in the 28th minute.



Brann missed several chances at the early stages of the game with Robert Taylor and Fredrik Haugen missing two great opportunities between six first half minutes.



It looked like Brann were going to get the first goal in the game until Eman Marcovic popped up with a ferocious strike which came off Ali Ahmada in the 28 minute to hand the visitors the lead.



But the Reds pulled parity with four minutes remaining for half time.

Defender Vegard Forren sent in a cross from the right which was met at the far end by Gilbert Koomson to score the equalizer.



The second half was less eventful despite the many chances from the home side.



Koomson's compatriot Isaac Twum lasted the entire duration for IK Start, impressing in the middle of the park.



The 25-year old has now scored five goals in 8 games for Brann since the start of the Norwegian Elisterien League.

