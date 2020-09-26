In-form John Boye axed from Ghana squad as CK Akonnor shows clear intent on FC Metz captain

Ghanaian defender, John Boye

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has once again left out John Boye from his squad for the upcoming friendly against Mali after the FC Metz captain faced the same fate for the West African giants AFCON 2021 double-header qualifiers against Sudan last March.

On Friday, Akonnor announced his squad for October's international friendly via the Ghana FA live Facebook broadcast dubbed GFA News.



There were some notable absentees in the call-ups for the friendly encounter against West African neighbours Mali.



Key players such as Kwadwo Asamoah, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah and John Boye were axed from the squad ahead of the game which is scheduled to come off in Turkey.



It is however shocking that John Boye has to find himself in the wrong books of the quick-tempered trainer once again despite his distinctive performance in the French Ligue 1 this term.



Akonnor has not hidden his aversion towards John Boye since taking over the reins of the Black Stars job after the player's latest snub.



It can be recalled that in March the former Asante Kotoko gaffer came under the magnifying glass amongst sports journalists who have been following the performance of Ghanaian players in Europe after he left out the experienced defender for the postponed AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sudan.

During the March press conference, Isaac Asempah, who works with Zylofon FM, asked Akonnor why he omitted Boye from the squad but the 46-year-old coach sarcastically replied the journalist whether Boye is his brother or his in-law.



Meanwhile, Akonnor has called up Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo, Nicholas Opoku and Kassim Nuhu.



Comparatively, none of the aforementioned centre-backs have churned out many playing minutes at their respective clubs than the FC Metz skipper for the past two seasons.



Djiku, who joined Strasbourg last season from SM Caen scored one goal in 25 matches for the club before the French top-flight was cancelled after the Coronavirus outbreak.



Opoku and Nuhu combined, played 22 matches for Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Amiens respectively last season.



Aidoo appears to be the only defender whose performance last season could match Boye's after making 15 appearances for Celta Vigo in the Spanish LaLiga.