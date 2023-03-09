1
In-form goalkeeper Frederick Asare dreams of Black Stars call-up

Frederick Asare Goalie.jpeg Frederick Asare

In-form goalkeeper Frederick Asare has expressed his desire to earn a call-up to the Black Stars.

Asare, who has been in top form for his club Asante Kotoko, believes that he is ready for the challenge and has a lot to offer to the country.

Speaking after his team's match against Hearts of Oak last Sunday, Asare said, "My dream is to be in the post for the Black Stars one day and I don't see it far from my reach. It is the reason why I am working so hard and you can see that in my current performance. I am ready for this challenge and I believe I have a lot to offer to the country."

Asare has been impressive in his debut season for Asante Kotoko and has been included in the GFA team of the week three times already, the only goalkeeper to achieve this feat.

The 23-year-old kept 13 clean sheets for Accra Lions in their debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight and currently has five clean sheets in 11 games.

Asare's determination and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and his dream of playing for the Black Stars may soon become a reality if he continues to impress on the field.

