Inaki 8, Majeed 7: Ratings of Black Stars players in 1-0 win over Madagascar

Ghana defeated Madagascar 1-0

A powerful head connection by Inaki Williams to an inch-perfect cross from Gideon Mensah ensured that Ghana got off to a bright start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In what could be described as a game of two halves, the Black Stars after a poor showing in the first half, found their verve and controlled play in the second half, creating but missing some incredible chances in the game played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.



Inaki Willimas, after fluffing some decent opportunities grabbed the headlines with literally the last meaningful kick of the game to win it for Ghana.



Below is how GhanaWeb Sports rated the performance of the Ghanaian players.



Richard Ofori - 6



Didn’t have a lot of work to do as the Madagascar team did not threaten the Ghana goal area despite their superior possession in the first half.



He however a bit slow in re-starting attacks but his distributions were impressive.



Alidu Seidu - 4



Alidu Seidu is yet to discover the form that made him a favourite of Ghanaians in the 2022 World Cup.



Against Madagascar, he was dreadful and it’s no surprise that he was hauled off at halftime.



His decision to continue hoofing the balls did not serve the interest of the team. He also on occasions gave some very sloppy passes.



Gideon Mensah- 7.5

His performance basically sums up the Black Stars. A dross first-half display and a sterling second-half performance which was capped with an inch-perfect cross to Inaki.



Gideon Mensah was excellent in the second half both defensively and offensively. Inaki pips him to the man of the match award with his goal.



Nicholas Opoku - 5



Ghana’s centre-backs were not entirely convincing on the day. The few times the Malagasies string passes together, they easily ran through the centre of the Ghanaian defence.



Nicholas Opoku's comfortabilitu on the balls as well as his ability to carry the ball deep is a quality that was apparent in the game.



Daniel Amartey - 5



Amartey suffered an injury and could not finish the game. His performance though far from ideal, was not bad.



He marshalled the back effectively but could have done better with his long balls in the first half as that seemed to be the plan of Ghana. Hit it long over the Malagasy press to the wingers.



Salis Samed - 7



Salis endured a difficult first half but made up for that with a brilliant second-half performance.



His ability to receive the ball, intercept and read dangers was evident throughout the second half.

His passing also improved



Baba Iddrisu - 3



Chris Hughron had been criticized for not calling him but in his first start for the Black Stars in a long time, Baba Iddrisu failed to make an impression.



Possibly Ghana's worst player on the day. He was supposed to be Ghana's anchorman who linked the attack to the defence but he and the entire team struggled in the first half.



He was subbed after the first half for Ashimeru and that was a game-changing and game-saving tactical move by Chris Hughton



Mohammed Kudus -7



Kudus was lively and deeply involved in most of the good moves the stars made and should have gotten a goal but it felt like one of those days where it was just not going to work for the star boy.



He had a couple of chances and was involved in some good moves but the final ball was a problem.



Jordan Ayew 5



Industrious and hardworking as usual but not much impact. His set-pieces too were far from ideal.



He was subbed for Nuamah

Antoine Semenyo - 6



Semenyo kept the Malagasy defence occupied with his imperious ball-retention skills.



He did well to link up well the other forwards but the final was always a problem.



Inaki Williams - 8



Inaki enjoyed possibly his best performance in a Ghana jersey. In this game, his movements were spotted by the team and he should have gotten Ghana the lead on more than two occasions but what a way and time to get your first national team goal.



He connected powerfully to Gideon Mensah’s tailored cross in the last minute of the game to steal three valuable points for Ghana.



He’s the reason Ghana's chances are on course now.



Majeed Ashimeru - 8



At the end of the game, he was leading the trends on social media for his performance. His immediate in the game was so apparent.



If Ghana dominated the game and Chris Hughton had his best Ghana game, it’s because he had an able and willing progressor who was excellent in keeping the team tick.



He was monstrous without breaking a sweat

Denis Odoi – 6



The ‘professor’ as he is called brought some calm and solidity to the right back which was lacking with Alidu Seidu.



Although his lack of pace was exploited a few times, he did well enough to recover quickly. His decision-making in the offensive areas was also spot on. Ernest Nuamah – 6



The final could have been better but it doesn’t negate the hard work and sense of urgency he brought to the team.



He teed up once with Inaki in a game-flow which should have ended in a goal.



Kasim Adams – 5



In his first Black Stars game in ages, Kasim Adams looked steady and did enough to keep a clean sheet.