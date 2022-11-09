Inaki, Tariq and other players will help the Black Stars perform better at World Cup - CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor believes Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey will help the Black Stars succeed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey are part of five players who switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



The pair were named in coach Otto Addo’s 55-man provisional squad and are expected to make it into his final 26-man squad for the tournament.



Ahead of the tournament, Akonnor is optimistic that the presence of these players would help Ghana to do better at the Mundial



“I think that with the likes of Iñaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, Tariq Lamptey, Jordan, and Andre Ayew, Ghana stands a better chance of performing well," he told GHOne TV.



“When I was in charge of the Black Stars, we were still trying to “land” Tariq Lamptey, Iñaki Williams so I’m happy now that eventually, they agreed to play for Ghana," he added.

Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly.



