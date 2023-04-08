0
Inaki Williams and his brother Nico score in Bilbao's win against Espanyol

Inaki And Nico Williams.jfif Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams and his brother Nico scored in Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 win against Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

The game was not easy for Athletic Bilbao in the early minutes. In minute 22 Iñaki Williams put the ball into Pacheco's goal after a great long pass from Dani García.

The Black Stars striker dedicated the goal with a hug to his brother Nico.

Athletic was much better and was controlling the game comfortably, but a mistake at the back a few minutes to half-time allowed former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite to score but his goal was canceled by VAR.

In the second half of the clash, Athletic wanted to score a set piece, Guruzeta almost scored in the 57th minute in a good action and Iñaki had is a clear chance to score but his effort went wide in the 68th minute.

Nico Williams came on in the 69th minute, and the Spanish international scored in the 75th minute from a Gorka Guruzeta pass to make it 2-0.

Sergi Darder scored the consolation goal for Espanyol in the 90th minute.

Source: footballghana.com
