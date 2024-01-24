Inaki Williams arrives in Spain ahead of Athletic Bilbao Cope del Rey clash with Barcelona

Inaki Williams arrives in Spain

Inaki Williams has arrived in Spain ahead of Athletic Bilbao's Cope de Rey game against Barcelona tonight at the San Mames.

The 29-year-old was flown back to Bilbao following Ghana's elimination from the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



Ghana finished at the 3rd spot in Group B having lost to Cape Verde before drawing with Egypt and Mozambique.



Ghana's hopes of advancing to the knockout round despite finishing second in Group B were dashed on Tuesday evening following Cameroon's late win over Gambia, officially knocking them out.



Williams, who was making his AFCON debut played in all three games but failed to score.

However, the striker arrived in Spain and said he is ready for the game.



Inaki Williams has played 18 times for Athletic Bilbao and has scored 8 goals in the ongoing 2023/24 season.



