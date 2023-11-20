Inaki Williams commends Gideon Mensah for assisting him to score his first Black Stars goal

Defender, Gideon Mensah

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams expressed admiration for his teammate Gideon Mensah's pivotal role in his first goal for Ghana during a thrilling 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Williams, who had faced criticism after an 11-game goal drought for the national team, rose to the occasion with a 95th-minute winner against the Barea. The Athletic Club star credited divine intervention and acknowledged the support of his teammates, affectionately calling him 'Kwaku the Baller.'



“The Almighty made this possible for me. All my teammates are calling me ‘Kwaku the Baller’. I’m so happy. I can only say thank you. Gideon Mensah put in a good cross and I scored the goal. I’m so happy.”

The decisive goal came from a flawless cross delivered by Mensah, showcasing a collaborative effort that secured crucial three points for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier. The victory marked a significant moment for Williams, who had been under scrutiny for his recent goal-scoring struggles.



Looking forward, Ghana is set to face Comoros on Tuesday evening, building on the momentum gained from this hard-fought win.