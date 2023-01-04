Inaki Williams doubtful for Athletic Bilbao clash against Eldense

Ghana forward Inaki Williams

Ghana forward Inaki Williams could miss Atletico Bilbao's game against Eldense due to injury.

The forward missed his side training session at the Lezama facilities on Tuesday and is currently a doubt for the Copa del Rey duel set for Thursday.



Atletico Bilbao will face Eldense at the San Mames in Round 32 of the Spanish Cup.



Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia and Ander Capa were all not involved in group training as they trained on the sidelines due to injury.

The trio may be a doubt for the game against Eldense on Thursday.



Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Nico Williams trained and is set to make the starting lineup against Eldense.



Inaki Williams will be hoping to recover on time to join the team for the game on Thursday.