0
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams doubtful for Athletic Bilbao clash against Eldense

Inaki Williams 220522 Inaction G 1050 Ghana forward Inaki Williams

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Inaki Williams could miss Atletico Bilbao's game against Eldense due to injury.

The forward missed his side training session at the Lezama facilities on Tuesday and is currently a doubt for the Copa del Rey duel set for Thursday.

Atletico Bilbao will face Eldense at the San Mames in Round 32 of the Spanish Cup.

Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia and Ander Capa were all not involved in group training as they trained on the sidelines due to injury.

The trio may be a doubt for the game against Eldense on Thursday.

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Nico Williams trained and is set to make the starting lineup against Eldense.

Inaki Williams will be hoping to recover on time to join the team for the game on Thursday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: