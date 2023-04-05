Inaki Williams ends goal drought with crucial strike for Athletic Club against Osasuna

Inaki Williams had gone five months without finding the back of the net

Ghana forward Inaki Williams ended his goal drought with a crucial goal in Athletic Club's Copa del Rey match against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Williams, who had not scored a goal in over five months, latched onto a loose ball after a corner kick to score and give Athletic Club the lead 33 minutes into the game.



The match went into extra-time because Osasuna won the first leg 1-0, which means the tie was 1-1 on aggregate. They were eventually kicked out as Pablo Ibanez scored in the 116th to send the visitors to the final.

Inaki's goal against Osasuna comes as a relief, as he had failed to score in a competitive game since last October's victory over Villarreal. The Spanish-born Ghanaian has been struggling in front of goal this season, and his recent goal will undoubtedly boost his confidence.



However, Inaki is still awaiting his first goal for Ghana since switching his nationality in July 2022. He has featured in eight games for the Black Stars, including the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying doubleheader against Angola, but is yet to find the back of the net.