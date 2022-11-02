0
Inaki Williams enjoying best goal-scoring ratio per game ahead of World Cup

Inaki Williams.jpeg Inaki Williams

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

New Ghana striker, Inaki Williams is in the best form of his life just at the right time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The highly-rated Athletic Bilbao forward only recently accepted to switch allegiance to represent the Ghana senior national team.

In September, he was part of the Black Stars squad that played friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Having returned to Athletic Bilbao, Inaki Williams has been unstoppable and is currently one of the best attackers in Spanish La Liga.

So far he has featured in all 12 league matches for his club and has five goals and one assist.

With a goal contribution every two games on average, Inaki Williams is enjoying his best goalscoring ratio per game.

He has even been tipped to break his season-best record of 13 goals set at the end of the 2018/19 season.

2018/19 season – 38 matches, 13 goals, four assists

2019/20 season – 38 games, 6 goals, one assist

2020/21 season – 38 games, 6 goals, six assists

2021/22 season – 38 games, 8 goals, five assists

2022/23 season – 12 games, 5 goals, one assist

