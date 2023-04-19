1
Inaki Williams' form a big boost for Atletic Bilbao as club aims to qualify for Europe

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Ghana forward, Inaki Williams

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams is currently one of the most in-form players in Spanish La Liga.

His outstanding form is a swift turnaround after he went five months without scoring a goal.

Since ending that drought, Inaki Williams has scored four goals in the last three matches.

This has helped Athletic Bilbao to make a steady rise in the standings of Spanish La Liga.

His form is helping Athletic Bilbao in the charge to qualify for Europe. The club is now just one point away from getting into the qualification zone.

This season, Inaki Williams has made 27 appearances for Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga. He has scored eight goals and provided two assists.

The experienced striker looks like he is not stopping now and is determined to lead his club to secure a place on the La Liga standings that will see the team compete in any of the three European club competitions.

