Inaki Williams' goal earns a point for Athletic Club in draw against Granada

Inaki Williams now has 8 goals in the Spanish La Liga this season

Ghana striker Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Club in the team’s 1-1 draw against Granada CF.

The Spanish La Liga Round 16 game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 10.



In the first half of the game, a fan suffered a heart attack in the stands and died in the process.



With the emotions of the supporters of both teams and players on each side shattered amid the sadness, the referee suspended the match after doing the necessary consultations.



Today, the suspended match resumed at Estadio Nuevo Carmenes.

Because the game resumed and did not restart, Inaki William’s goal on Sunday before the incident in the stands still counted.



Unfortunately, for Athletic Club, the side could not defend that goal and conceded in the 55th minute through an own goal by Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta.



Despite the efforts of the two teams, there were no other goals as the contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate.



With his goal against Granada, Inaki Williams now has 8 goals in the Spanish La Liga this season.