Inaki Williams grabs top La Liga award

Inaki William 7658687899087.jfif Inaki Williams

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams has been named La Liga's African MVP mid-season award.

The Athletic Club forward beat his Ghanaian compatriot, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Iddrisu, and Abdul Mumin.

Other African players who were nominated for the award were Bono, Samuel Chukwueze, Youssef En-Nesyri, Franck Kessié, Ilaix Moriba, and others for the award.

Inaki Williams, for Athletic Bilbao this season, has scored five goals and provided assists in 18 appearances.

The Ghanaian currently holds the hold for most consecutive games in La Liga featuring 251 straight games.

The record ended when he missed Athletic Club's defeat to Celta Vigo through a muscle injury.

