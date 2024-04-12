Inaki Williams' heartfelt tribute to Athletic Bilbao's legacy and fans after historic Copa del Rey win

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian attacker Iñaki Williams delivered an emotional speech honoring the legacy of Athletic Bilbao and its devoted fans after the team clinched the Copa del Rey title, ending a 40-year drought.

The Basque club secured a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Mallorca on Saturday, April 6th, with Williams playing a pivotal role in the celebrations that followed.



In a club broadcast, the forward, who coined the popular motto 'A lo bajini,' expressed his gratitude and pride for the unwavering support of the fans, especially the older generation who had longed for another championship.



"I still have to pinch myself when I see all this. We are crazy, we have made a mess. Proud of those who are here and those who are not, for the emotions we have transmitted during this cup," Williams said.

The historic victory brought together families and friends, with parents and grandparents who witnessed the last Gabarra celebration in 1984 now sharing the momentous occasion with their children and grandchildren.



Williams acknowledged the significance of the win for those who had waited decades to see their beloved team lift the trophy again.



"Today is a day to enjoy more, especially for the generations that did not know what this was. This Gabarra is what the aitites [grandparents] transmitted to the kids, that they wanted to see an Athletic champion," he added