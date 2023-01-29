0
Inaki Williams' incredible 6-year La Liga record comes to an end

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams' incredible 6 years La Liga record of most consecutive games played has come to a halt.

Inaki Williams was left out of Atletic Bilbao's squad for their game against Celta Vigo at the Blaidos on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

This means after playing 251 consecutive games in La Liga, the Ghanaian could not extend it further as a muscle injury brings his astonishing streak to an end.

The last time Inaki missed a League game dates back to April 7, 2016, when he did not feature against Malaga.

The record could have ended in 2022 after he suffered an ankle injury against Cadiz and was set to miss the next game, which was in six days' time.

However, Inaki, who suffered the injury on Monday, August 29, 2022, recovered in time to play in Atheltic Bilbao's 1-0 loss to Espanyol on Sunday, September 4.

He then extended his record to 237 consecutive matches. He lasted 71 minutes before he was subbed off for Gorka Guruzeta.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
