Inaki Williams is not good enough for Black Stars - Charles Taylor claims

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has claimed Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams is not good enough for the Black Stars and the country cannot rely on him.

Inaki Williams who made his Ghana nationality switch in June 2022 is yet to score a goal in six appearances for the Black Stars which includes his three games in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

And according to Charles Taylor, Spain had the opportunity to draft the two Williams brothers to their national team but they opted for only Nico because they deemed Inaki not to be good enough for their team.

"We always want to rely on foreign-based Ghanaian players, but the question is how many of these foreign-based players are starters in their respective clubs?

"We just like cheap things, and rejected goods seem to be our priority. It really pains me that some journalists were saying all our problems were solved after securing players like Inaki Williams,” he said on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He added that Inaki Williams cannot save the Black Stars and Ghana should have taken a lesson from the Europeans who didn't fight to keep him as they did with his brother Nico.

“I only smile and also see such journalists as people whose understanding of football knowledge is suspect.”

“How can our Black Stars be saved because we have Inaki Williams? Do we have better eyes than the Europeans? His gameplay cannot guarantee us any proper title."

