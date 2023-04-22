1
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams makes 300th La Liga appearances in Athletic Bilbao's win over Almeria

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams made his 300th La Liga appearance in Athletic Bilbao's win against UD Almeria on Saturday afternoon.

Bilbao were hosted at the Estadio Mediterráneo in the Round of 30 games.

Inaki was named in the starting line-up by Ernesto Valverde for the game.

The younger brother of Inaki, Nico broke the deadlock in the 9th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Oscar de Marcos in the 56th minute doubled the lead before Alex Centelles scored a consolation in the 90th minute.

Despite failing to find the back of the net, Inaki has been directly involved in 103 goals, scoring 62 and providing 41 assists in the competition.

He was substituted after he picked up a suspected knock.

Inaki, who switched nationality to Ghana featured at the 2022 World Cup with the Black Stars in Qatar.

He is however yet to score for the four-time African champions.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: