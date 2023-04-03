1
Inaki Williams plays full throttle for Athletic Bilbao in goalless draw against Getafe

Black Stars Striker, Inaki Williams Hh Ghana international, Inaki Williams

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams was in action for his Hertha Berlin outfit on Saturday when the team drew goalless with Getafe in the Spanish La Liga.

The two Spanish top-flight clubs locked horns yesterday in a Week 27 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 season.

Key man, Inaki Williams earned a starting role for Athletic Bilbao and went on to play the entire duration of the match.

He put up a very good performance and worked hard for his team throughout the game.

Unfortunately, for Athletic Bilbao, the team could not find the back of the Getafe net and had to settle for a goalless draw at the end of the contest.

This season, Inaki Williams has been an important player for his team.

He has featured in 25 Spanish La Liga matches this season where he has scored five goals and provided two assists.

Source: footballghana.com
