Inaki Williams provides assist as Athletic Bilbao secure comeback win over Osasuna

Inaki Williams

Ghana striker Inaki Williams delivered once more for Athletic Bilbao as they secured their second win of the season in the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga.

Athletic Club came back from a two-goal deficit to secure a spectacular 4-2 victory against Real Betis Balompié at San Mamés, earning their first win in four encounters against their rivals.



Willian Jose and Isco scored two quick goals in the first ten minutes but Athletic Bilbao were determined to lift the deficit and eventually go on to win the encounter.



Before Inaki Williams' assist, his brother Nico Williams had delivered expertly to inject hope in his teammates to finish the job.



He won two crucial penalties in the first half, both of which were nicely converted by Mikel Vesga in the 30th and 45th minutes to restore parity.

Quite unexpectedly, Bilbao still had time to finish their comeback before halftime as Gorka Guruzeta buried a close-range finish following an Iaki Williams cross into the box in the seventh minute of added time.



Bilbao returned from the break more upbeat and determined to put pressure on the visitors to get the desired results. After Inaki Williams' cross caused chaos Unai Gómez tucked home his first senior goal for the team, capping a resounding 4-2 triumph.



They will now visit Mallorca in their fourth game of the season on September 3.