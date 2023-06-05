Inaki Williams pulls out of Black Stars squad for Madagascar game

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams, has pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

Inaki announced his decision via a social media post on Monday, June 5, 2023, citing that he will not be available for the qualifier due to a knee injury.



He added that he had been playing with the condition in recent weeks and that he needed to treat it in order to be ready for next season.



The Spanish-born Ghanaian emphasized that he is committed to the national team and will return to action for the national colors when the manager calls on him.



Inaki Williams was named in Ghana's 24-man squad on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, thus manager Chris Hughton would name a replacement before the travel to Madagascar.

The Black Stars will face the Bareas on June 18. A win for Ghana will secure their place at the 2023 AFCON to be hosted by Ivory Coast.



Read his statement below:





EE/