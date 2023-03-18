Inaki Williams puts up top performance for Athletic Bilbao in 3-1 win against Valladolid

Striker, Inaki Williams

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams starred with a fantastic performance for Athletic Bilbao on Friday night as he helped the team to beat Valladolid 3-1 in the Spanish La Liga.

In a Round 26 encounter of the ongoing Spanish top-flight league season, the versatile attacker started for his team as the side targeted all three points away from home.



Just 30 minutes into the first half, the away team broke the deadlock when Inigo Martinez found the back of the Valladolid net.



With that goal separating the two sides at halftime, both teams had the chance to win in the second half.



However, with the momentum on the side of Athletic Bilbao, the team scored two more goals through Gorka Guruzeta and Mikel Vesga.

While Cyle Larin would net a consolation for Valladolid, it was not enough to save the side from defeat.



In the game today, Inaki Williams played 83 minutes before making way for veteran midfielder Raul Garcia.



He now has five goals and two assists after making 24 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.