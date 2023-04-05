Inaki Williams reacts to Athletic Bilbao's Spanish Cup exit

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has praised fans of Athletic Bilbao for their massive show of support during the team's Copa Del Rey clash against Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao was painfully eliminated from the competition after an extra-time goal from Pablo Ibanez gave Osasuna a 2-1 aggregate win.



Williams scored in the first half to level the tie but the Rojiblancos were undone by Ibanez.



"Never forget that we are living what one day we dream of. THANK YOU ALL FOR WHAT YOU MADE US LIVE," he wrote on Twitter.



The goal was Williams' first since October 2022, providing strike relief following his struggles to find the back of the net.

Williams' struggles in front of goal had been evident since his last goal, which came during a friendly match against Udinese earlier in the season.



Despite his efforts, he had failed to find the back of the net in a competitive game since his goal against Villarreal in October.



However, the Ghanaian striker seized an opportunity during the game against Osasuna. Taking advantage of a loose ball after a corner kick, Williams managed to score and give Bilbao a crucial lead in the first leg of the semi-final clash, which was played at home.