Inaki Williams scores and assists in Athletico Bilbao's win over Celta Vigo

Inaki Williams has scored 10 goals in the La Liga

Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams scored a goal and provided an assist in Athletic Club's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in a thrilling Spanish La Liga encounter leading his team to a crucial victory.

The match kicked off with high intensity, and it took just five minutes for Williams to make his mark.



Demonstrating his aerial prowess, the Black Stars striker expertly headed the ball into the back of the net, capitalizing on a precise cross from Oscar De Marcos.



Williams' early goal provided Athletic Club with the perfect start and set the tone for the rest of the game.



However, Celta Vigo refused to back down, and in the 50th minute, Joergen Strand Larsen rose above the defense to nod home an equalizer. The scoreline was short-lived, as Athletic Club swiftly regained their lead just four minutes later.



It was Williams once again in the thick of the action, this time showcasing his playmaking abilities.

The Ghanaian forward provided a well-placed assist to his teammate Alex Berenguer, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net, securing all three points for Athletic Bilbao on their home turf.



Williams' impact was undeniable, but his involvement was cut short as he was substituted after 59 minutes of play.



Nonetheless, he had already left his mark on the game, contributing significantly to his team's success. On the opposing side, his compatriot Joseph Aidoo put in a solid performance, lasting the entire duration of the match for Celta Vigo.



With this latest goal and assist Williams continues to shine for Athletic Bilbao this season. Having featured in 33 La Liga matches, the Ghanaian striker has found the back of the net ten times and provided three crucial assists.



