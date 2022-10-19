0
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams scores in Bilbao's draw against Getafe

Inaki Williams Goal1 610x383 Inaki Williams

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao's 2-2 draw with Getafe away on Tuesday evening in the Spanish La Liga.

Inaki scored in the second minute of the game after excellent work from former Manchester United and PSG midfielder Ander Herrera.

Bilbao's opening goal did not last long, in the 27th minute Carles Aleñá equalized for the home side.

The visitors continued to press Getafe after halftime and it paid off in the 62nd minute. Nico Williams sent a wonderful pass to Raul Garcia who made it 2-1.

Nico Williams was substituted in the 74th minute and replaced by Oier Zarraga.

Getafe shocked the visitors who were cruising to a win.  Duarte sent in a ball that found Munir in the 76th minute to make it 2-2.

After this evening's result, Bilbao is sixth in the league with 18 points.

According to Opta Inaki Williams has scored three goals in the opening two minutes in La Liga since the start of 2019, more than any other player.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Related Articles: