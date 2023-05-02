0
Inaki Williams scores injury time penalty as Athletic Bilbao draw against Mallorca

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Inaki Williams

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Inaki Williams was in action for Athletic Bilbao on Monday evening when the team locked horns with RCD Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga.

The experienced forward started for his team today in the Round 32 encounter of the league campaign.

In a game between two sides determined to secure the three points at stake, players put up a good performance in the first half.

Despite the top displays from both teams, neither side managed to score before the first-half break.

After recess, RCD Mallorca had the better start to the second half and managed to equalise through Lee Kang-In in the 58th minute.

After recovering from conceding and fighting to get back into the game, Athletic Bilbao almost lost it until injury six minutes into injury time.

A penalty kick converted by Ghana striker Inaki Williams forced the match to end in a 1-1 draw as both teams shared the spoils.

With his goal today, the Black Stars striker now has nine goals and two assists after making 30 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.

