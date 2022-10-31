1
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams scores to propel Athletic Bilbao to narrow win against Villarreal

FgV22zhXEAEqkjh 1 Inaki Williams

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Inaki Williams was the hero for Athletic Bilbo on Sunday when the team defeated Villarreal by a goal to nil in the Spanish La Liga.

The highly-rated striker started alongside his broth Nico Williams in the attack of his team as they hosted the Yellow submarines.

Right from the start of the game, Inaki Williams displayed a willingness to win the game as he made runs into the half of the opponent to cause all sorts of trouble.

Although Athletic Bilbao will create several chances in the first half, the team could not score and had to settle for a draw at halftime.

In the 59th minute of the second half, Inaki Williams won the game for his team when he scored with a fantastic effort.

Though there were other chances for the two teams, later on, there were no other goals, leaving Athletic Bilbao to grab the maximum three points at full time.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Related Articles: