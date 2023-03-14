Inaki Williams, six other Black Stars players set for home debut against Angola

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Athletic Club striker, Inaki Williams leads the pack of new Black Stars players who will be making their home debut during Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

The Black Stars squad is currently filled with a chunk of new personnel, most of which were integrated into the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



New manager Chris Hughton has added a few others who missed out on the World Cup, increasing the number of new faces the fans would look forward to seeing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



The said players are all European-based and will be tasting African football for the first time.



Ghana after the first leg will depart to Talatona for the second leg on March 27, 2023.



Below are players who are set for Black Stars' home debut



Inaki Williams



Inaki Williams completed his nationality switch in June 2022 and made his debut in a friendly against Brazil in September.

He has played six games already and would play in Ghana for the first time in the upcoming international break.



The striker is yet to open his account and would want to kickstart his scoring run in front of the Ghanaian fans.



Kamal Sowah



Kamal Sowah made his Black Stars debut in a 2-0 win over Switzerland in 2022.



Although he was part of the World Cup squad, he did not get game time.



He is set for his home debut and would hope for some game minutes to make a proper introduction to the Ghanaian fans.



Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed had a superb performance at the World Cup.



Born and raised in Ghana, Salis would wear the Black Stars jersey on home soil for the first time when Ghana meet Angola.



Tariq Lamptey



The Brighton and Hove Albion defender also completed his nationality switch to the Black Stars in the middle of last year.



He has made 4 appearances so far for Ghana, playing in pre-World Cup friendlies and at the World Cup.



This will be his first taste of African football when Ghana face Angola in Kumasi.



Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu was born and bred in Kumasi and is now set to represent Black Stars in front of 1000s of Ghanaians at a venue many young footballers who grow up in the city dream to play.



He earned his debut call-up in September and made his maiden appearance in a friendly against Brazil.



Salis has worked his way to becoming a starter in a short period and could make his debut in front of his family and friends.



Patrick Kpozo



Sherriff Tiraspol defender, Patrick Kpozo has been handed his debut call-up. He initially made the World Cup provisional list but missed out on the final list for the tournament.



Kpozo, unlike the rest on the list, could make his Black Stars debut which also doubles as his home debut, if he features in the game against Angola in Kumasi.



He is not a newcomer at the Baba Yara stadium because he has played at the venue during his spell at former Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer



Ransford Yeboah made his Black Stars debut against Nicaragua in September, which is his last appearance for the team since his nationality switch.



He has returned to the squad for the qualifiers and could make his home debut in the game against Angola.



