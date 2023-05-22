Inaki Williams stands with Vinicius Jr after latest racist abuse in La Liga match

Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr

Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has joined the fight against racism following an incident involving Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr during a match against Valencia.

Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse, which led to his red card after reacting angrily to the chants during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Valencia.



In response to the incident, Williams, who was born in Spain, took to social media to show his support for Vinicius Jr and call for an end to racism in La Liga.



"Racism is inadmissible in any circumstance, in football and in society. Let's put an end to this. NO TO RACISM," Williams wrote on Twitter.



The Brazilian winger was visibly upset as he pointed out a fan who allegedly abused him during stoppage time.



An exchange of words between Vinicius and the unidentified fan escalated into a confrontation involving Valencia players, resulting in Vinicius being shown a red card.



Valencia captain Jose Gaya attempted to console the distraught player, but Vinicius broke down in tears as the alleged chants of "Vinícius, die" continued from the stands.

After the match, Vinicius took to social media to express his frustration with the Spanish football system, which he believed turned a blind eye to similar instances of abuse throughout the season.



"This wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normalized in La Liga," Vinicius wrote in a Twitter post. "The league thinks it's normal, the Spanish Football Federation thinks it's normal, and the opponents encourage it."



"I apologize to the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. Unfortunately, due to everything that happens every week, I have no defence. I agree. But I am strong, and I will fight against racists until the end, even if it is from afar."



The incident has brought attention to the issue of racism in Spanish football and sparked a conversation about the need for stronger actions and measures to combat such behaviour.



JNA/OGB