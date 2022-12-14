1
Menu
Sports

Inaki Williams starts training with Athletic Bilbao after World Cup elimination

INAKI VAL.png Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has resumed training with Athletic Bilbao following Ghana's early World Cup exit.

The 28-year-old had a tough tournament as the Black Stars failed to go beyond the group stage.

Despite playing in all three matches, Williams failed to score or register an assist as Uruguay beat Ghana in their final group game to crash the West Africans out of the World Cup.

Williams rejoined his Athletic Club teammates as preparations begin ahead of the return of La Liga.

He will be available for Athletic Club's mid-season friendly against Udinese before the Cup match against Sestao in Las Llanas

"I'm already in Lezama. I'm going to take a week's vacation to come back as strong as possible, the return comes hard and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," said the forward.

Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams played for Spain at the World Cup as they reached the last 16, where they were eliminated by Morocco.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
Related Articles: