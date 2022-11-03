Inaki Williams surpasses Oscar de Marcos as Athletic Bilbao player with most minutes this season

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has a new record at Athletic Bilbao by surpassing Oscar de Marcos as Athletic Bilbao player with the most minutes in 12 league games this season.

Williams has accumulated 981 minutes for the club and was on target in their 1-0 win over Villarreal 1-0 in La Liga over the weekend. The goal was his 5th this season as he continued his impressive goal-scoring form this season.



Oscar de Marcos, who has appeared in 11 matches this season in La Liga, playing a total of 925 minutes.



The win lifted the club to 6th on the league table with 21 points, two points behind four-placed Real Betis.



Williams displayed a willingness to win the game as he made runs into the half of the opponent to cause all sorts of trouble.



Although Athletic Bilbao will create several chances in the first half, the team could not score and had to settle for a draw at halftime.

In the 59th minute of the second half, Inaki Williams won the game for his team when he scored with a fantastic effort.



Though there were other chances for the two teams, later on, there were no other goals, leaving Athletic Bilbao to grab the maximum three points at full time.



He was adjudged Man of the Match after the game.



Williams has now scored five goals and provided one assist in 12 league appearances for Athletic Bilbao this season.



He is expected named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.