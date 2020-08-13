Sports News

Inaki Williams tests positive for Covid-19

Williams is eligible for play for either Spain or Ghana

Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has tested positive for Covid-19.

Williams, who is eligible for play for either Spain by birth or Ghana via his parents, announced he had contracted the virus as he took the test ahead of Athletic Bilbao's pre-season training.



The 26-year-old admitted he has no symptoms and will undergo the necessary self-isolation measures in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

“Today, they confirmed that I have tested positive in the PCR test. I am asymptomatic and I feel fine. It is time to be at home in isolation until I overcome the virus. I really want to join the pre-season,” Williams posted on his Twitter account.





