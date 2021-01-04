Inaki Williams youngster brother Nico scores for Athletico Bilbao in win over Barakaldo

Ghanaian teenager, Nicholas Williams Arthur was on target for Athletico Bilbao's team B in their 3-0 win over Barakaldo on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The 18-year-old Spanish-born of Ghanaian descent scored the last goal in the 81st minute to seal the victory for the home side.



Oier Zarraga opened the scoring in the first half before Aitor Paredes increased the tally in the 74th minute.



Nicholas Williams Arthur put the icing on the cake with a sublime finish with nine minutes left on the clock.

Williams has bagged two goals and provided four assists in 8 appearances so far this season.



He is the younger brother of Inaki Williams who plays for Athletico Bilbao's senior side.