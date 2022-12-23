Inaki and Nico Williams are important players for us - Athletico Bilbao coach

Athletic Bilbao forward, Nico Williams

The manager of Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde has stressed that the Williams brothers remain key players for the Spanish club.

Both Inaki Williams and Nico Williams featured for the Spanish club in the Copa del Rey match against Sestao River on Tuesday.



Although Nico Williams would start the match, Inaki Williams missed out on a starting role and was introduced later in the first half.



Speaking after the match, Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde opened up on his team selection while stressing that the Williams brothers are assets for his team.

“Nico had a hard time getting into the game, then he was more participative. It's a pity he couldn't solve it. Iñaki started from the bench, but both are there to play any game,” Ernesto Valverde said.



Up next for Athletic Bilbao, the team will face off with Real Betis on December 29, when the Spanish La Liga resumes.