Inaki leads attack, Dede Ayew benched; predicted Ghana line up to face Central African Republic

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton could name an attacking side to face Central Africa Republic on Thursday, August September 7, 2023.

Ghana have not scored more than one goal in any of their last four games of the qualifiers, hence, the gaffer would want to provide solutions in their final game of the series.



In his preferred 4-2-3-1, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to be in post behind a flat defence line of Alidu Seidu on the right, Alexander Djiku and Nicholas Opoku as the centre pair, and Gideon Mensah on the left.



His midfield base would have Salis Samed and Edmund Addo with Ernest Nuamah on the right wing, Mohammed Kudus at the central area, and Jordan Ayew occupying the left wing.



Inaki Williams is expected to lead the line and would hope to end his long drought. The Athletic Club forward has yet to score for the Black Stars since his debut for the team in September 2022.



The match is set for 16:00 GMT kickoff time.

Line up in full



Lawrence Ati Zigi



Alidu Siedu



Alexander Djiku



Nicholas Opoku

Gideon Mensah



Salis Samed



Edmund Addo



Kudus Mohammed



Ernest Nuamah

Jordan Ayew



Inaki Williams



