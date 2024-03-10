Incredible Kobbie Mainoo reminds of young Bastian Schweinsteiger - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney

Kobbie Mainoo

Wayne Rooney has lauded Kobbie Mainoo and drawn parallels between the Manchester United midfielder and a "young Bastian Schweinsteiger."

Mainoo showcased his talent in his 22nd appearance of the season across all competitions during the clash against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.



At just 18 years old, Mainoo has impressed with stellar performances under Erik ten Hag's leadership, notably scoring twice this season.



His memorable moments include a breathtaking winner in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a goal in a 4-2 triumph against Newport County in the FA Cup.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rooney expressed admiration for Mainoo's maturity at such a young age: "I think he's incredible for such a young age, with the maturity he's shown."



Drawing comparisons, Rooney added: "He reminds me of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger with how he plays, and he always seems to make the right decisions. He has a very bright future."



Echoing Rooney's sentiments, Rio Ferdinand praised Mainoo's composure, noting that it sets him apart from other young players: "I enjoy watching him. Our eyes are always looking out for that next young player, and it's that calmness and assuredness he has which is beyond his years."