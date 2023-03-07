Independence Day Footvolley Tournament 2023: Ghana triumph over Benin

The match was the first of its kind

Source: Ermines Onyema, Contributor

Ghana beat Benin in the Footvolley clash on Monday, March 6, 2023, at North Campus Beach Volleyball Court inside the University of Education, Winneba.

The match was the first of its kind with regard to international clashes despite Ghana playing friendly matches back in 2017 within the country.



Benin is defeated in what was a double pairing clash between Ghana and Benin. Four players apiece did the battle for either side as Team Ghana is represented by twins Theophilus Adadevo and Theodore Adadevo alongside George Inkwanta and Joseph Nartey. Coach Julius Ceasar Beckley led the charges for Ghana against Benin.



Besides, Ghana beat Benin 18 – 08 in the first set of the opening match and made it an impressive opener by rounding up the second set by 18–04 as the twin brothers Theophilus Adadevo and Theodore Adadevo made it a positive start.



Ghana deepens the woes of their West African neighbours Benin following another emphatic win in the second match as George Inkwanta and Joseph Nartey overcome Benin in the first and second sets 18 – 12 and 18–14 respectively.

Eventually, two pairs of Team Ghana squared off for the finals as Benin settled for the third-place spot. In line with this development, Ghana Team A defeated Ghana Team B in two straight sets by 18–05 and 18–08 accordingly to add flavour to Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration.



Meanwhile, Mustapha Mohammed, President of the Footvolley Association of Ghana was upbeat that Ghana is on the right track for futuristic gains. He is joined by Nana Na-Takyi, Financial Secretary for the association alongside Benjamin Ghartey – Central Regional President of the association and two Public Relations Officers of the association, Docia Asantewaa and Emmanuel Agyekum. UEW sports giant Prof. Jonathan Armah and Dr. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong equally flashed through the event.



In the end, a certificate of participation was given to all players from both countries including their coaches