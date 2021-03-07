Independence Day bout: 'One Bullet' knocks out 'One Time' as promised

The two boxers came up against each other in the first fight of the year

Ghanaian Lightweight champion, Michael Ansah ‘One Bullet,’ made light work of his opponent Sheriff Quaye ‘One Time’ earning a round 5 knockout in their fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Independence day.

It was a beautiful boxing night as the two gave off their best but it was One Bullet who earned the bragging rights in their National Lightweight Championship bout.



Just as he promised, One Bullet sent Sheriff Quaye to the canvas in the fifth round with two powerful left hooks, unsettling his opponent momentarily.



Despite managing to rise to his feet after beating the count, the referee waved off the fight judging that Quaye did not have enough stamina to continue.



Sheriff’s trainer, Coach Carl Lokko, who was upbeat about his boxer’s ability to continue with the fight expressed disappointment in the referee's decision.



The bout which was put together by Box Office Promotions dubbed the ‘Independence Day Trilogy’ was the 3rd lightweight fight series between the two boxers.

Sherif won the first of their three bouts in 2018 to become Ghana’s lightweight champion. However, in the second meeting, 'One Bullet' reigned supreme to pull parity.



After winning last night’s bout, Ansah thus becomes the best Lightweight boxer in the country and is in line to contest for the African Lightweight Championship title.



Ahead of the fight, he had described his opponent as a procrastinator who won’t last beyond round 3.



