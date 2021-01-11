0
Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC sign Philip Adjah Tetteh

Mon, 11 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah Tetteh.

The 22-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Indian I-League outfit after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medicals.

Tetteh last played for Mohammedan SC after his stints with Bhawanipore FC came to an end in 2020.

The highly-rated forward has previously played for Neroca FC and Culcutta Customs in the Indian I-League.

He made his debut on Saturday, lasting the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 to Chennai City in the league opener.

He joins his compatriots Dennis Tetteh and Mohammed Awal who is the captain of the club.

