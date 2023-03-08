0
Individual accolades mean nothing if Ajax don't win Eredivisie and Dutch Cup - Mohammed Kudus

Kudus FnbulMBWAI 1wX.jfif Kudus has been in sensational form for the Dutch giants this season

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made it clear that individual accolades mean nothing if his team fails to win the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup this season.

Kudus has been in sensational form for the Dutch giants this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions.

Despite his impressive performances, Kudus is focused on team success and insists that he is not satisfied until Ajax win both domestic competitions.

Speaking on Ajax TV, Kudus said, “The goal is to win the cup and the league, and until I achieve that, I haven’t done anything yet. So there is more coming, more work to be done.”

Kudus' dedication to team success has not gone unnoticed, with fans and pundits alike hailing him as Ajax's best player this season.

The 22-year-old's form has also caught the eye of several clubs, with a potential reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag being the most talked-about possibility.

