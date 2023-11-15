1
Menu
Sports

Indonesian player performs viral ‘Terminator’ dance after scoring at U17 World Cup

Video Archive
Wed, 15 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Indonesian player, Arkhan Kaka Purwanto performed the viral ‘Terminator’ dance after he scored at the 2023 U-17 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Indonesia who are the host country took on Panama in their Group A encounter on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Panama came out the stronger of the two sides and broke the deadlock in the first half when Oldemar Castillo fired a shot into the net for Panama to go up by 1-0.

With disappointment on the faces of the home fans, Indonesia managed to level up when their key player Arkhan Kaka Purwanto found the back of the net with a header in the 54th minute.

The equalizing goal put the stadium in a state of frenzy as the fans had a sigh of relief.

Arkhan Purwanto who was in a big celebration mood, couldn’t hide it as he hit the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.

Terminator song is a hit composed by Ghanaian musician, King Promise with DanceGodLloyd adding a choreography dance challenge which has gone viral.

Watch the video below



JNA/EK

Source: www.ghanaweb.com