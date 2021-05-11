Inexperienced referees killing our game - Bechem United

Bechem United coach, Kasim Mingle

Bechem United coach, Kasim Mingle, has said that most referees lack the requisite experience to handle Ghana Premier League games.

Ghanaian referees have been under fire after the matchday 23 games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



They have been accused of awarding dubious penalties while others also attacked them for their refusal to award "clean" penalties for their respective teams.



The latest Ghanaian coach to have attacked the referees is coach Kassim Mingle of Bechem United who says most of them are inexperienced for the job.

“The officiating is very very bad and most of the officials are inexperienced. They have not reached the standard to handle premier league matches."



“It’s only a few of them who can handle. When they come and stand on the pitch they don’t know what they are doing," Kassim Mingle said at the post-match conference.