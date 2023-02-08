0
Information I received about Christian Atsu's rescue was false - Hatayspor Board Member

Christian Atsu And Technical Director Of Hatayspor, Taner Savut Christian Atsu and technical director of Hatayspor, Taner Savut

Hatayspor Board Member, Mustafa Özat has revealed that he was misled with the information that Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu pulled out of the debris following the devasting earthquake that hit Turkey.

Christian Atsu on Monday, February 6, 2023, was reported to have been trapped under the rubble alongside his club's technical director Taner Savut following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syira.

A day later, another story broke that the former Chelsea winger has been pulled out of the debris but Mustafa Özat has said that information was not true.

"I received information that Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble, but it was NOT true."

"I gave the same information to the press, but at the moment, the information received is that Atsu and Taner Savut are under the rubble," Mustafa Özat said in an interview as quoted by EuroFoot.

Christian Atsu before his tragedy scored a 97th-minute winner for Hatayspor on Sunday, February 5, 2023, against Kasimpasa.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians and Christian Atsu's family are still in a prayer mood as they pray for the safe return of the 2015 AFCON Player of the Year.



Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble



